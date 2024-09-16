Smokey Mountain Conference

Accelerating science and engineering discoveries through advanced technologies and integrated research infrastructures for experiments, machine learning/AI, and modeling and simulation.
Updates SMC
The dates of the conference will be September 16 – 19, 2024. We will still hold our full conference program with a keynote and four sessions with presentations from invited presenters. We will also include talks from our SMCDC Trustworthy AI for Science Essay Contest’s finalists. All talks will be recorded and posted on our virtual conference site so that people in non-U.S. time zones can view them more easily. The website will be updated with the new agenda soon.
Sessions
Session 1. Challenges and Solutions in Novel Emerging Application Spaces
Session chairs – Heidi Hanson and Kathleen Hamilton
Session 2: Scientific Methods for Advanced Technologies and Integrated Research Infrastructures
Session chairs – Ayana Ghosh and Rick Archibald
Session 3: Systems and Software Advances Enabling an Integrated Science and Engineering Ecosystem
Session chairs – Keita Teranasi and Mariam Kiran
Session 4: Exascale Accomplished! What's next? The Challenges of Deploying HPC Systems in the Radically Diverging Post-Exascale World